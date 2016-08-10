Australian Larrissa Miller's Olympic dream shattered in an instant. Her response is stunning.

Larrissa Miller was Australia’s one hope in the artistic gymnastics at the Rio Olympic Games. The 24-year-old, who previously competed at the London Olympics, had a near perfect floor routine. Only in the last few seconds, did she stumble, costing her a place in the final. Here she writes about what was going through her mind.

I started gymnastics at the age of five because my big sister did gymnastics. I was fascinated by it, it was fun and I loved nothing more than being in the gym hanging upside down.

Larrissa and her sister, Nicole. Image supplied.

Somewhere along the lines it became a little less fun, super hard and filled with immense stress and pressure. But of course the love was still there, even when I hated it.

Yesterday I competed in my second Olympic Games and it certainly didn't go the way I had hoped; But putting my floor performance aside it was one of the greatest experiences of my life.

I started out well, hitting my bars. I felt confident going into floor and enjoyed every second of being out on the world stage with my coach, John by my side. I was a part of such an amazing mixed group of girls. Then unfortunately, I sat down on my last pass bringing my Olympic campaign to an end.

As soon as I fell on that tumbling pass all I could think of, was the few people who criticised and we're unsupportive of my Olympic selection. I kept wondering what they would be thinking/saying now.

Larrissa with her coach, John. Image supplied.

I was more crushed by that thought than the fact that I had actually fallen. I left absolutely everything out on the competition floor, and yes, I took a risk. A risk I knew I had to take if I had a shot at making finals.

Once I arrived back at the village I was flooded with messages of support on social media and recieved so much love from the entire AUS Olympic Team, My Waverley Family, My Friends, Family and Fans.

That made me realize that the Olympic Games is about so much more than just the competition. It's about the whole experience, the obstacles overcome and the amount of hours spent in training to get there.

So with that said, I have 2 quotes.

"No one can make you feel inferior without your consent"

See more of Larrissa and her road to Rio. Images via Instagram. (Post continues after gallery.)

Larrissa Miller's Road to Rio

I left the competition floor feeling completely deflated because of those few people who didn't approve of my selection. After thinking about it for a while I decided, yes, I am allowed to be disappointed with my floor performance. But I did and do deserve to be here; not only for the years and countless hours I have trained, but for what I have overcome to be here.

And lastly: "I'd rather give it my all and fail, than not take the risk at all"

I hope aspiring athletes can take something away from my experience.



Just because you have a bad day, comp or season, does not mean that you are unworthy of your position.

It just means that you are human. Even Olympic champions have fallen.



Keep believing in yourself, especially when others don't. And most importantly, your journey is always ALWAYS worth it, no matter what the outcome is.

#RoadToRio #16AusGym #OneTeam #Olympics#AusOlympicTeam"

This originally appeared on Larrissa Miller's Facebook page and has been republished here with full permission.