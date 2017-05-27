The largest rodent in the world is surprisingly cute.

Alright, sorry, but there’s something I think you need to know.

When I think ‘rodent’ I usually think dirty. I think rats and mice and droppings and those two stupid teeth that hang out of their mouths that are so big they must get in the way from time to time.

That's what I used to think.

But a certain rodent has forever changed my dirty perception of the species.

You see... it's the Capybara.

The capybara is obviously what would come out if you bred a rat with a horse. It's big and square with a long nose like a HORSE, but it's legs are really short, like a rat's.

It also has rat-shaped feet that are approximately gigantic. They make me uncomfortable, but I don't know why.

The capybara's most prominent feature is plainly the number of f***ks it gives: roughly zero.

You see the capybara gives not one f***. Ever.

I, personally, am convinced this can be attributed to the fact that they are not quite sure what they're meant to be.

Capybaras are semi-aquatic, which means they sometimes swim. They like to graze on grasses and aquatic plants and some people have them as pets because that's what you do in South America.

They also eat their own faeces because of the few f***s they give (aforementioned).

There's not a lot I want you to do with this information. You just need to be aware that capybaras are a thing.

Consider this a public service announcement. Do with it what you will.

