Thank God. Lara Worthington baked a humble homemade cake for her son Rocket Zot.

See? Celebrity mum Lara Worthington is just like us.

The model – who is currently pregnant with baby number two – showed off her baking skills on Instagram, sharing a photo of a decadent chocolate cake she had made for her one-year-old son Rocket.

(WTF? Where did that time go? Happy birthday Rocket!)

Lara revealed that the cake took her “hours” to make…partly because she is celebrating her one-year-old’s big day on a remote island in Spain, which probably makes finding ingredients near impossible.

While it’s no Women’s Weekly birthday cake (I personally feel as though Rocket would have loved the robot or the train cake), it’s still better than the cake I had for my first birthday.

Rocket also had candles fitting for his name: they spelled out the words “super hero”, which is just making me smile because that’s so darn adorable!

Worthington famously kept her first pregnancy under wraps, shying away from confirming the news until Rocket was born.

She is taking a different approach with her second baby, showing off her growing bump in the pages of InStyle Australia magazine.

Image credit: Stephen Ward for InStyle

