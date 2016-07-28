The notoriously private Lara Worthington (nee Bingle), who has obscured her life from the prying eye of the media since marrying husband Sam Worthington, has opened up about the reality of being a working mum.

Due to give birth to her second child in the coming months — a brother or sister to 16-month-old son Rocket Zot — the model and skincare aficionado sat down with New Idea yesterday to talk all things motherhood.

And being a mum, she says, is the hardest thing she’s ever done.

“Being a mum is the hardest job in the world, but it definitely is the most rewarding,” The Base founder said.

While the 28-year-old’s work commitments demand time away from her growing family, Worthington says her children and husband will always come first — even when that requires a balancing act.

“For me, my number one priority is my son and my family. The business and everything else works around that,” she told the magazine.

“I get to do my work at night when [Rocket]’s sleeping. My work space is everywhere. It’s all over the world.”

For now, as she navigates the final weeks of her pregnancy, Worthington is excited about a life with two young children.

“I’m sure it might seem full-on at the beginning for me, and it’s probably a lot harder than it is now, but when they get older they can share their life together,” she said.

So far Worthington has kept mum on the sex of her upcoming arrival; we can’t wait to see whether it’s a tiny boy or girl.

