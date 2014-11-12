News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

entertainment

FLUFF: A very famous model has refused all airbrushing. This never happens.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is just great.

Lara Stone. You may not know her, so let us introduce her. She is a Dutch model. A really, really good one (she even makes the Forbes ‘top-ten earning models’ list). In modelling campaigns, she looks like this:

She’s married to Little Britain star David Walliams, who is also kicking goals as a children’s author. This is David and Lara standing next to each other in a field:

Last year, Lara had a baby boy and took a break from modelling. BUT NOW, she’s back. And impressively, she made her debut in System Magazine completely unairbrushed. Stretch marks, loose skin… she’s still a gorgeous model, but one like we never normally see.

And you know who loved it? Instagram:

Congratulations, Lara. Destroying an unrealistic beauty world, one unairbrushed photo at a time.


Celebrities before and after photoshop:

Julia Stiles
Kate Winslet
Alicia Silverstone
Ashlee Simpson
Avril Lavigne
Bethanny Frankel
Britney Spear
Emma Watson
Fergie
George Clooney
Jennifer Aniston
Jonathon Reese Myers
Kate Moss
Kristen Stewart
Lindsay Lohan
Madonna
Megan Fox
Rachel McAdams
Rachel Weisz
Scarlette Johanson
Shakira

Follow Mamamia Fluff on Facebook

Mamamia Fluff brings you the most awesome celebrity news and gossip from around the world.

When famous people misbehave, get married, have babies, or do something ridiculous – you’ll be the first to know.

Tags: celebrity

Related Stories

Recommended