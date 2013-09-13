News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

entertainment

Lara Bingle has posed topless because HIGH FASHION

ADVERTISEMENT

Lara Bingle has posed topless because HIGH FASHION

Bingle has shot a high-end fashion spread for the September issue of Oyster magazine, and a topless photo of her from the shoot has emerged online.

According to all the exclusive sources in gossip mags, Bingle has been working very hard on her ‘bikini body’ of late, and it would seem now she wants to show it off.

“She’s looking great, feeling fantastic and loving life. She would never do a gratuitous nude shoot but this is high fashion and looks incredible,” her business manager is quoted as saying.

Well, she is wearing Moschino jeans on her bottom half, so that fashion is pretty high.

To see the pics of Lara, click here. For other pics of the Shire’s favourite export, here you go:

Lara Bingle and Sam Worthington in Paris
Lara Bingle headshot
Lara Bingle black dress
Lara Bingle black dress on red carpet
Lara Bingle black-and-white
Lara Bingle outside court
Lara Bingle outside court
Lara Bingle outside court
Lara Bingle on beach
Lara Bingle in bikini
Lara Bingle in bikini
Lara Bingle in bikini
Lara Bingle in bikini
Lara Bingle in bikini
Lara Bingle headshot
Lara Bingle with Harry Styles
Lara Bingle headshot
Lara Bingle and Sam Worthington
Lara Bingle in Paris
Lara Bingle in the ocean
Lara Bingle on paddle board
Lara Bingle kissing name card
Lara Bingle and heart tattoo
Lara Bingle with friend
Lara Bingle on the cover of Style magazine
Lara Bingle laughing
Lara Bingle on the beach
Lara Bingle in bikini
Sam Worthington in Paris
Lara Bingle headshot
Lara Bingle with Macbook
Lara Bingle black-and-white
Lara Bingle in the bath
Lara Bingle peace sign
Lara Bingle on the beach
Lara Bingle headshot
Lara Bingle headshot
Lara Bingle headshot
Lara Bingle black dress
Lara Bingle black backless dress
Lara Bingle red carpet
Lara Bingle black suit
Lara Bingle blue dress
Lara Bingle pout
Lara Bingle black two piece
Lara Bingle pout
Lara Bingle nude shot
Lara Bingle long blue dress
Lara Bingle in bikini
Lara Bingle in white
Lara Bingle new hair do
Lara Bingle beige dress
Lara Bingle gold dress
Lara Bingle metallic dress
Lara Bingle long blue dress
Lara Bingle black dress
Lara Bingle long gold dress
Lara Bingle short blue dress
Lara Bingle cream coat
Lara Bingle black-and-white suit
Lara Bingle black dress
Lara Bingle long grey dress
Lara Bingle long patterned dress
Lara Bingle yellow dress
Lara Bingle long black dress
Lara Bingle and Michael Clark
Lara Bingle grey jacket
Lara Bingle gold skirt
Lara Bingle black and white dress
Lara Bingle burgundy dress
Lara Bingle white shirt
Lara Bingle white dress
Lara Bingle and Michael Clark
Lara Bingle long white dress
Lara Bingle in scarf, jacket and jeans
Lara Bingle leopard print scarf
Lara Bingle biege dress
Lara Bingle on the street
Lara Bingle black dress
Lara Bingle black dress and fascinator
Lara Bingle and Michael Clark
Lara Bingle at the beach
Lara Bingle white dress
Lara Bingle white dress

2. Anne Hathaway is selling her $4.5million walk-in wardrobe. Yes, you heard that correctly … click here for the WTF details.

3. DROP EVERYTHING: Kate Middleton is back on the red carpet.

The Duchess has made her first red carpet appearance since the birth of royal bubba George and she obviously looks equal parts radient and stunning.

The event was for the very aristocratic-sounding Tusk Conservation Awards at The Royal Society in London. Catherine wore a floor-length gown by Jenny Packham and Jimmy Choo heels. There’s not really much else to say except SPARKLY.

Take a look at the royal couple getting photobombed by a zebra’s bum:

And obviously one pic is never enough so…

4. Ever wondered what Miley Cyrus’ Wrecking Ball music clip would look like if Nicholas Cage‘s head was superimposed on her body? No? Well someone did … and they’ve made it a must-watch reality. THIS is what the internet is for. Click here to see the magic.

Perez Hilton

5. Nicole Kidman knocked over by a bike.

The Australian actress was leaving the Calvin Klein show at New York Fashion Week when she was hit by bicycle straddling paparazzo, Carl Wu.

Wu reportedly tried to slam on the brakes, but was too close to Nicole to stop the bike, sending her to the floor.

It is currently unclear as to whether a) the bike was a BMX bike or b) Mr Wu identifies as a bandit.

Normally you hear about paparazzi being nudged by celebrities in cars, so this idea of the paparazzi taking the reins on this whole ‘running over people thing’ is really a bit left of field.

Also – how on earth do you take pictures of people while riding a bike?

6. Simon Cowell has confessed he didn’t recognise his mother until he was three or four. Click here to discover the sad reason why.

7. THIS is what people in high fashion think of plus-size models.

First of all, they’re confused about what ‘plus-sized’ means, cos aint no way any of these girls are plus-size. Second, not all women bigger than a size 10 lie around in lazy heaps eating lollies called Percy Pigs.

In a new spread for the CR Fashion Book, (former French Vogue Editor Carine Roitfeld’s magazine), Tom Ford has photographed some ‘big’ girls doing the only thing he was certain they do: eating. Because everyone bigger than Kate Moss is obviously a lardy pig. Here’s the pic:

8. One of the stars of The Talk has revealed she was told to get plastic surgery if she wanted a career as a TV journalist and her family threatened to disown her as a result.

9. Jessica Rowe is returning to the station that she took to court.

After eight years away from Channel Ten, Jessica Rowe is coming home to the network.

Rowe is the final name announced for Ten’s new Studio 10 morning show. She will be sharing the desk with Joe Hildebrand, Ita Buttrose and Sarah Harris:


Rowe left Channel Ten for Nine’s Today Show in tricky circumstances back in 2005, with a court case ensuing between the two networks as a result of the move. That ended in disaster with the Channel Nine “boning” incident, but for the past few years Rowe has found a home on Channel Seven as a host of their Weekend Sunrise program.

Studio 10 will launch later this year as a part of Channel Ten’s new foray into morning television.

Tags: celebrity

Related Stories

Recommended