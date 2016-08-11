Lara Bingle offers up a rare glimpse of her growing baby bump.

She’s known for staying mum (geddit?) on her pregnancy, but Aussie model Lara Worthington has given her followers a rare glimpse at her growing baby bump.

Sharing the snap on Instagram with her 483,000 fans, Lara posted a close-up selfie of baby number two.

“#Almostthere”, she captioned the photo, hinting that she is due sooner than we all expected.

Lara – who is married to actor Sam Worthington, and who is already a proud mum to one-year-old Rocket – is known for staying quiet about her pregnancies, only confirming that she was expecting baby number one after he was born.

Flashback to the moment we first met Lara Bingle.

Despite the buzz surrounding a possible second pregnancy, Lara only confirmed the news in a photoshoot for In Style magazine.

Image credit: Stephen Ward for InStyle

This is the first baby bump snap she's posted of baby number two, so forgive us for being a little bit excited!

