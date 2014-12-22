Former 'N Sync member gets married.

All your early 2000 dreams may have just evaporated into thin air.

Lance Bass, former ‘N Sync singer, almost astronaut and author (yes, he actually is all three of those things) said Bye Bye Bye to single life over the weekend when he married his partner of four years.

We’re guessing the night before his wedding went a little like this:

35-year-old Bass married partner Michael Turchin,27, at the Park Plaza Hotel in Los Angles on Saturday night.

Turchin (left) and Lance Bass.

The pair were joined by over 300 guests, including Kristin Chenoweth, Kris Jenner and Lance’s former bandmates Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, and Chris Kirkpatrick.

No word on whether Justin Timberlake attended however.

The couple signed an exclusive deal with People and E!, with their wedding – Lance Loves Michael: The Lance Bass Wedding- being televised on the 5th of February 2015.

Speaking to E!, Lance said:

“The whole wedding itself is very classy, you know. We wanted to plan something that could last for 100 years. When we show our grandchildren this amazing tape of our wedding, the best wedding video ever, I want them to be able to look at this and be like ‘Wow, that stood the test of time,'”

Let’s hope it’s not just the wedding video/celebrity tv special that lasts the test of time…

Congratulations, Lance and Michael!