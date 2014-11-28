Frockwatch: You have to see what Lady Gaga is wearing.

Stop looking because we’ve found your Christmas tree topper.

It’s Lady Gaga, and she’s resembling a holographic sea urchin.

She jumped out of the car then inflated herself on the street. It’s actually heaven.

Take a look:

This week in fashion, we cried with Kate Middleton (while admiring her red Katherine Hooker frock), loved Reese Witherspoon’s sheer navy and lace Roberto Cavalli dress, and saw plenty of thigh-high splits coming back at the American Music Awards.

And if you missed the ARIA’s red carpet, here it is in all it’s pom pom, crop top, sequin-jacketed glory. Enjoy.

Who do you love this week? And who let their stylist/s get a bit too creative?