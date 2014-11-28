News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

beauty

Frockwatch: You have to see what Lady Gaga is wearing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stop looking because we’ve found your Christmas tree topper.

It’s Lady Gaga, and she’s resembling a holographic sea urchin.

She jumped out of the car then inflated herself on the street. It’s actually heaven.

Take a look:

This week in fashion, we cried with Kate Middleton (while admiring her red Katherine Hooker frock), loved Reese Witherspoon’s sheer navy and lace Roberto Cavalli dress, and saw plenty of thigh-high splits coming back at the American Music Awards.

And if you missed the ARIA’s red carpet, here it is in all it’s pom pom, crop top, sequin-jacketed glory. Enjoy.

Who do you love this week? And who let their stylist/s get a bit too creative?

Tags: fashion , gallery , style

Related Stories

Recommended