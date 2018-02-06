News
Just 10 of the funniest reactions to the announcement of 'Lady Doritos'.

In case you missed it, the internet is not happy about the announcement that Doritos are reportedly going to bring out ‘Lady Doritos’.

In an interview with FreakonomicsPepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi talked about how ‘gender differences’ are driving product development.

“[Women] don’t like to crunch too loudly in public. And they don’t lick their fingers generously and they don’t like to pour the little broken pieces and the flavor into their mouth,” she said.

Crunching? HOW UNCOUTH.

As a result, he said, Doritos were researching a chip that would be "low-crunch" with the same "taste profile" and - get this - "purse size."

"Because women love to carry a snack in their purse," she said.

Naturally, Twitter had a field day. Here are some of the best.

But before you angrily crunch your way through an original packet in protest, it looks like people may have got ahead of themselves.

Oh. Ok then.

