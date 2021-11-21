5 festive recipes you won't actually believe are lactose-free.

Me: “Hi, I’m Eleanor and I am in denial that I’m lactose-intolerant.”

Group, in unison: “Hi Eleanor.”

Welcome to the hypothetical lactose-intolerant deniers group. We’re a bunch of dairy-loving people who, against all advice, turn a blind eye to our bloated stomachs when faced with an opportunity to eat cheese.

It’s not that we don’t know we have a problem, (we certainly do) it’s just that we lack willpower. We think, ‘oh, just a little bit won’t hurt’ (it does) and quite frankly we’re willing to wreak havoc on our bodies if it means getting some of that creamy goodness in us.

But this blatant disregard of my wellbeing needs to stop. I no longer want to underestimate my future discomfort so I can justify eating cheese in the moment.

Luckily for me, and my fellow deniers, the lactose-free game has improved drastically and is providing an alternative that’s on par with lactose-heavy counterparts.

I recently tried the Liddells range of lactose-free products and to be honest, it was clearly the sign that I needed to take my intolerance seriously once and for all.

Not only does Liddells use real dairy (cow’s milk) so it tastes indistinguishable to the real thing but I also know I’ll get the same nutritional benefits, just without the consequences.

As a massive foodie too, it’s really important that the products look and cook the same as well - and they do. Especially the shredded cheese which melts SO well!

So, as we’re coming into the festive season, I’ve been starting to think about menu planning and how I can cater to everyone, including my guests that join me in their need for lactose-free meals. Christmas is at my house this year, as I’ve just moved to a new place, so I want to make it as easy and stress-free as possible so I can be that *effortless* host.

I also want to make sure any of my other lactose-intolerant (or breaking-up-with-lactose) family and friends can enjoy all the dishes, and not have to worry about what they can and can’t eat.

So, here are five of my favourite festive recipes with a lactose-free makeover using Liddells shredded cheese, butter blend, milk and yoghurt.

Prawns with herby garlic butter

Is there anything more quintessentially Australian than prawns during the festive season? Whenever we’re at family Christmas, there’s always a big seafood platter that is always hot property. I usually load up my plate with the prawns, as I love dipping them into the garlic butter.

And let’s be honest: the prawn is just a sponge for the butter because garlic butter is DRINKABLY good. So, in a dish that heroes butter, it’s important that it’s high quality. The Liddells Lactose Free Spreadable Salted Butter Blend is deliciously creamy and so flavourful, you wouldn’t be able to tell the difference.

Ingredients

1 kg fresh Aussie prawns

8 Tbs Liddells Lactose Free Spreadable Salted Butter Blend

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 1/4 Tbs lemon juice

2 tbsp mixed herbs (e.g chopped chives and parsley)

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

1. Start by melting the butter blend over a saucepan on medium-heat then turn the heat down.

2. Add in the garlic and continue cooking for a couple of minutes.

3. Add in the rest of the ingredients and stir until incorporated.

4. Remove from the heat and serve hot, alongside prawns.

Cauliflower cheese

Image: Supplied.

This dish has the lactose trifecta - it has cheese, butter blend and milk.

My grandma used to make this every Christmas, so it's nostalgic for me and has become such a comfort food. The Liddells products did it justice though and the end result was just as golden and bubbly as hers. The cheese was also insanely melty!

This is perfect on its own as a vego main, or as a side-dish to a glazed ham or roast pork.

Ingredients

Cauliflower:

1 cauliflower

3 Tbs olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Cheese sauce:

60g Liddells Lactose Free Spreadable Salted Butter Blend

3 1/2 tbsp flour

2 cup Liddells Lactose Free Full Cream Milk

Salt to taste

Sprinkle of nutmeg power

1 1/2 cups Liddells Lactose Free Shredded Cheese

﻿﻿Topping:

﻿﻿﻿1 cup Liddells Lactose Free Shredded Cheese

Method

Cauliflower:

1. Preheat oven to 220°C.

2. Cover the cauliflower in oil, salt and pepper then place on a large tray.

3. ﻿Bake for 20 minutes.

4. Turn oven down to 180°C.

Image: Supplied.

Cheese sauce:

1. Heat Liddells Lactose Free Milk until hot in a separate saucepan or in the microwave.

2. Melt Liddells Lactose Free Butter Blend in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add flour and cook, stirring for 3 minutes.

3. While stirring, pour in half the milk. Once the roux is dissolved into the milk, stir in the remaining milk. Stir on the heat for 1 minute.

4. Turn the stove off, but leave the pot on the stove. Stir in salt, nutmeg and Liddells Lactose Free Shredded Cheese. ﻿﻿

5. Add cauliflower and toss to coat in the sauce.

Bake:

1. Transfer mixture to a baking dish.

2. Top with Liddells Lactose Free Shredded Cheese.

3. Bake at 180°C for 30 minutes until the cheese is melted and browned on top.

Image: Supplied.

Honey butter glazed ham

A Christmas ham is only as good as its glaze, right? When I was a kid, I always used to try and sneak some of the top part of the ham because it’s just so good.

This recipe really heroes the Lactose Free Spreadable Salted Butter Blend and gives regular glazes a run for their money. Oh, and it only has four ingredients and takes a few minutes to prep too. Win!

Ingredients

1 bone in ham (around 5 1/2 kgs)

3/4 cup honey

3/4 cup Liddells Lactose Free Spreadable Salted Butter Blend

1/2 cup whole cloves

Method

1. Heat the oven to 175 degrees.

2. Cut 2 cm deep crosses into the flat side of the ham. Place ham in a roasting pan.

3. Mix together Liddells Lactose Free Butter Blend and honey, and cover the ham, making sure to get into the slits.

4. Insert the cloves into the ham.

5. Bake for 4 hours, basting every 20 minutes.

Cheesy Christmas Tree Pull Apart Bread

Image: A Gouda Life.

This is my crowd-pleasing recipe that I always bring to friends' houses. Everyone loves a good cheesy pull apart bread and I make it festive literally just by placing it in the shape of a Christmas tree - such a hack, I know.

It’s one of those really impressive things to bring that looks like way more effort than it actually is. Using pre-made pizza dough also really cuts down on time, so this recipe ends up a breeze. Also, just wait until you see the epic cheese pull when you break open the bread rolls!

Ingredients

450g of pizza dough

Egg wash (1 egg + splash of water)

2 bags of Liddells Lactose Free Shredded Cheese

1/4 cup Liddells Lactose Free Spreadable Salted Butter Blend, melted

4 basil leaves, chopped

Small handful of parsley, chopped

A few sprigs of rosemary

Marinara sauce, warmed for serving

Method

1. Heat the oven to 230 degrees.

2. Roll and press the Liddells Lactose Free Shredded Cheese into 33 balls around 1 inch wide.

3. Divide the dough into 2 pieces and roll each piece of dough into a long rectangle.

4. Cut the dough into 2 inch thick squares so there are 33 in total.

5. Wrap the dough square around each cheese ball, forming a sealed ball with the cheese in the centre.

6. Place them all seam-side down on a baking sheet lined with baking paper. Make sure it’s in the shape of a Christmas tree and that all the dough balls are touching.

7. Brush on egg wash and bake for 15-18 minutes.

8. Meanwhile, mix together melted Liddells Lactose Free Butter Blend and herbs, and brush on baked pizza balls when done.

9. You could also add some sprigs of rosemary in between the dough for decoration, or some cranberries as 'baubles'.

Pavlova with yoghurt and raspberries

Image: A Beautiful Plate.

Pavlova is the pièce de résistance of the dessert table. Traditionally you use cream but I’d argue that yoghurt makes a delicious alternative and is still thick and creamy but feels way lighter and fresher.

Ingredients

4 egg whites

1 cup sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp vinegar

4 x 140g Liddells Lactose Free Plain Yoghurt

Method

1. Heat oven to 90 degrees.

2. Whip egg whites until light and foamy.

3. Gradually add in the sugar until stiff peaks form.

4. Then add the vinegar and vanilla until the batter holds together.

5. Place in a piping bag (or large sandwich bag with a hole cut in it) and pipe a large circle onto the baking paper lined tray.

6. Bake for 1 1/2 hours.

7. Leave in the oven for another hour to cool.

8. Top with Liddells Lactose Free Plain Yoghurt and raspberries.

Feature Image: Supplied/Instagram: @el_katelaris/Getty.