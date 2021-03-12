'My baby has very dry skin, like me. Here’s what I did to help.'

Living with very dry skin in Australia, the second driest continent on Earth, is a double whammy.

As a child, my mother would constantly be searching for creams to apply to my skin without causing redness or irritation.

Now I am a mother myself to baby Acacia, and I understand the frustration. My daughter is 18 months old and has inherited my very dry skin. She will often react to so-called baby products and end up more irritated after her nightly bath than before.

So when I was given the opportunity to try the La Roche Posay Lipikar Syndet AP+ Wash Cream, Body Balm and Cleansing Oil, I was looking forward to trying something new.

The La Roche Posay products mentioned are tested on sensitive skin and recommended by dermatologists worldwide.

The Lipikar range is suitable for use on babies through to adults, so both Acacia and myself can use the same products, making it a savey and convenient option for us. The pump bottles are user-friendly too.

Image: Supplied.

During her nightly lukewarm bath, Acacia and I started with the Wash Cream, which as the name implies, has a smooth and creamy texture.

Free of fragrance and soap, only a small amount was required to effectively clean our skin with light foaming action. Normally, foaming products leave my skin feeling tight and itchy and Acacia quite scratchy, but this was soothing with a nice dose of hydration.

We followed up with the Roche Posay Lipikar AP+M Body Balm, boasting ingredients such as Shea Butter and Niacinamide to help strengthen the skin’s protective barrier.

Usually, even the thickest of creams need to work overtime on our skin. However, the Body Balm’s light and non-sticky consistency is a treat to use.

A little goes a long way and it is incredibly hydrating, exactly what my idea of a holy grail moisturiser should do. It was also convenient to reach for one product for the both of us, especially as I moisturise Acacia from top to toe at each nappy change.

The following night, we tried the Cleansing Oil.

I have always loved the nourishment oils can provide but had never found a product I wanted to use on Acacia's skin too. Happily, the Lipikar AP+ Cleansing Oil suited both of us. The La Roche Posay website states it is suitable for ‘extreme dryness’ and ‘does not sting the eyes’.

I imagined this would be especially ideal in the bath or shower after a day at the beach. Unsurprisingly, the Cleansing Oil’s smooth texture and light foaming action quickly won us over and I knew I wouldn’t hesitate to use it in rotation with the Wash Cream.

It left our skin feeling soft and supple and has a very light scent of hypoallergenic perfume.

I can happily say that after a week of using the three La Roche Posay Lipikar products, our skin feels softer and smoother, the nightly bath (that can sometimes feel like a chore!) is a lot more manageable as the products hydrate and soothe Acacia, not aggravate her, and I love the convenience of reaching for the same products for the both of us.

Image: Supplied.

La Roche Posay say they're ‘committed to highly effective products that can be tolerated by even the most sensitive skin’, and now, I can vouch for that.

They’re also within my budget, so are great for skin and good for the wallet.

Feature Image: Supplied.