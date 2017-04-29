Some very confused people think this photo shows Kylie Jenner's 'surgery scar'.

Another day, another Kardashian-Jenner photo scandal.

On Friday, Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the clan, posted an image to Instagram which left fans puzzled.

The 19-year-old snapped a pic of herself in a crop top which showed what fans believed to be was a red scar on her bum cheek.

The original post has already received almost three million likes and thousands of comments asking ‘what’s that scar?’

“That surgery line tho [sic],” one person commented.

“What’s with the red mark on her butt?” asked another.

However, Jenner’s eagle-eyed fans seem to have forgotten that she has a red ink tattoo which reads ‘before sa-nə-tē’ – meaning sanity – on her upper thigh.

Jenner got the ‘sa-nə-tē’ tattoo in 2015 with Hailey Baldwin, the daughter of Stephen Baldwin. The two teenagers got matching tattoos – Jenner’s red and Baldwin’s black – on the uppermost parts of their thighs.

The reality TV star recently decided to add the ‘before’ to her tattoo.

So there you have it – all is well in the Kardashian kingdom.

As you were!

