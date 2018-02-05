Yes, well, we all love a goddamn celebrity baby name hunt.

ESPECIALLY when it’s a very, very famous baby who we weren’t sure was real until Monday morning. We’ve been waiting nearly half a year for the confirmation of Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy, let alone the arrival of its physical being, and now we’ve turned into a bunch of FBI-level snoops.

But… it looks like the truth has been under our noses all this time.

Ladies and gentlemen, introducing Butterfly Jenner-Scott.

Well… maybe… but hear us out.

LISTEN: Is the timing of the most recent bout of Kardashian pregnancies a little TOO convenient? We discuss, on Mamamia Out Loud. Post continues after audio.



You see, Kylie Jenner has come a long way since her phobia of butterflies. In fact in the Life of Kylie, there’s a snippet dedicated to Kylie facing her fear, with friends Victoria and Jordyn, at a butterfly exhibit at the London Zoo.

“Butterflies are just a part of the secrets of Kylie,” she says to the camera.

“It’s kind of just ironic because I’m terrified, terrified of butterflies… of all butterflies,” she continues.

“This is how I think of them. Cut their wings off , and if you just look at their bodies, they’re not that pretty. It’s literally a bug.”

While she makes a point, her relationship with Travis Scott seemed to gradually change her mind. In May 2017, he makes their relationship Instagram official with a low-fi photo of Kylie getting off a plane and the caption reads, “BUTTERFLY EFFECT.”

Incidentally this is also the name of one his songs – one that people heavily speculate is about the reality-TV-star-turned-beauty-entrepeneur.

THEN, fast-forward to June 2017 and photos emerge on both their respective Snapchat’s of matching butterfly tattoos… You know, because symbolism.

And if by some slim possibility the name isn't Butterfly, then perhaps Kylie will go for one of these related options...

Flutter

Flutterfly

Adonis, monarch, Holly Blue, Papilio or another breed of butterfly

Posie... because butterflies like flowers and what's another name for flowers? Posie. Also... Kylie has a lipstick called Posie K.

Case closed.

Do you have a theory on what Kylie Jenner's baby name could be? Tell us in a comments because we need to hear it.

LISTEN: We take a look at workplace gifts, perfectionism, and the modern dating scene on the latest episode of Mamamia Out Loud. It's a doozy.

