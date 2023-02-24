'I have experienced it. Twice.' 5 things we learned from Kylie Jenner's latest profile.

Kylie Jenner has opened up about what it was like dealing with postpartum depression after the birth of her two children; five-year-old Stormi and one-year-old Aire.

The business mogul and reality star has been in the spotlight since the very first season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which premiered over 15 years ago.

In a new profile for Vanity Fair, Jenner touched on her complicated feelings surrounding parenting, fame and her family.

Here are the five biggest takeaways from the profile.

She doesn't read comments anymore.

Jenner, who has been in the spotlight since she was 10 years old, isn't fazed by fame. While she's the most followed female celebrity in the world, she said it has been "natural" for her. But what hasn't always been so natural for her is seeing, hearing and reading the comments made about her family.

Her new method of dealing with hate online is by not reading the comments anymore. While it's unavoidable, the 26-year-old says her "mirror" is her loved ones.

"I’ve become strong and I’ve realised that I don't have to allow them into my life. Of course, you get reactions and sometimes it is impossible not to get caught up in something that is blatantly false," she said.

"Even in these cases, my mirror is my family, friends, people who love me: they are the only ones who give me back a true image of me, who really know who I am."

Kylie Jenner and her youngest child, Aire Webster. Image: Instagram/@kyliejenner.

Kim is her favourite sister right now.

Jenner, who is one of six siblings, said her opinion often changes on who she feels the most connected with. But for now, Kim Kardashian is definitely her favourite sister.

"Kim has changed so much recently. We are very connected. She is always the first sister I call when I need something," she shared. "We have been going through a lot of similar experiences lately."

She says she is the most different from her sister Kendall.

Despite being closest in age with Kendall, who is 27, the business mogul said she could not be any more different from her older sister.

"You know what they say, though? Opposites attract," she said of the model. "And that's how it works with us."

She struggled with postpartum depression.

Jenner shared that she experienced postpartum depression after the births of both of her children, five-year-old Stormi and one-year-old Aire.

"The first time was very difficult, the second was more manageable," she admitted.

When asked what advice she would give new mums, she shared: "I would tell those women not to over-think things and to live all the emotions of that moment to the fullest."

She continued: "Stay inside that moment, even if it is painful. I know, in those moments you think that it will never pass, that your body will never be the same as before, that you will never be the same.

"[It’s] not true. The hormones, the emotions at that stage are much, much more powerful and bigger than you. My advice is to live through that transition, without fear of the aftermath. The risk is to miss all the most beautiful things of motherhood as well."

Listen to this episode of This Glorious Mess, Mamamia's parenting podcast. Post continues after audio.





Kylie shares where she hopes to be in 10 years.

The youngest Jenner in the family will have teenagers running around in a decade and by then, she says she not only wants to have more kids but to give back to others as well.

"My daughter will be 15, my son 12. And I will be older. I'm expanding my horizons and for sure my plans don’t end here," she said.

"I will go further - and soon, you will see. Maybe I will want to have more children.

"I would certainly like to grow as a person and devote myself more to charitable endeavours - it is important to give back some of the good fortune you receive."

Feature Image: Vanity Fair/Mamamia.