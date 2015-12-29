Kylie Jenner got one billion likes on Instagram in 2015.

Kylie Jenner is not like you and I. Instead of fading VCR tapes, Kylie’s childhood memories have been preserved for future generations in box sets and syndicated reruns of her family’s reality show. Instead of an average looking second hand car she found on Gumtree, Kylie gets around in her Ferrari or her Rolls Royce.

And instead of sending desperate messages to her siblings asking if they would please like her Instagram photo so she doesn’t look like a social pariah, Kylie managed to rake in 1 billion likes across the social platform in 2015.

Yep, 1 billion. Spare a thought for us mere mortals who struggled to make it to the coveted 11 likes, Kylie.

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters shared her top nine Instagram posts of the year yesterday, and there’s not a photo of big sister Kim in sight.

Let’s count them down, shall we?

Kylie at her High School graduation party.

When Kylie graduated from High School earlier this year, we were all terrifyingly reminded of her age. And 2.3 million of us were pretty excited about it.

Mirror selfie.

Let’s be honest, we were surprised there weren’t more mirror selfies in here.

Kylie and Tyga.

This snap of Kylie and her boyfriend Tyga, taken at her Mum Kris’ Great Gatsby themed 60th birthday bash, got 2 million likes, one for each dollar her mother spent on the night.

And let’s not forget, Kris’ birthday allowed us all to see this gem – Kris’s 30th birthday video – which will go down in history as one of the greatest gifts the internet has ever given us.

Brown lips.

No, she hasn’t dipped her lips in Ice Magic. This photo, promoting Kylie’s lip kit, scored the teenager 1.9 million likes.

The car selfie.

Look, I’m with Kylie here. There is no better place for a selfie than in the flattering light of your humble 1999 Holden Mercedes. Those 1.9 million likes were well deserved.

Kylie and Kendall.

This one got 1.9 million likes. Because sisters.

Kylie on a boat.

Isn’t this what you look like when you’re sailing the high seas?

Kylie in Miami.

Let’s face it, bikinis are synonymous with the Kardashian-Jenner name.

Kylie Jenner.

Kylie appears to have submerged from a pool, fully dressed. As one does.

What was your best Instagram photo of the year?