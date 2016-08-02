Kylie Jenner has taken the 'birthday suit' concept quite literally.

So, what did YOU wear to your 19th birthday party?

From memory, mine involved a complex network of Supré bodycon boobtubes/skirts, white pointy kitten heels, and a hefty spritz of Britney Spears’ Fantasy.

Well, Kylie Jenner has taken her 19th birthday outfit to some serious next level action by showing up in, well, her birthday suit.

The sheer lace Balmain jumpsuit defied all gravity (and broke just about every fashion rule in the book) with its neck-to-ankle covering, that somehow still managed to cover not much at all.

I mean, she did wear it with a belt. A very nice belt. But uh, yeah – that was pretty much all that stood between Kylie and that spray-on jumpsuit.

Or was it? What actually do you wear underneath something like this, apart from a large amount of confidence?

Kylie was on her way to Nice Guy restaurant and bar in Hollywood to join her family for dinner.

(BTW: If you love Kylie’s Balmain jumpsuit?, you can pick one up yourself for a cool $2,715 on Luisaviaroma here.)

The other Kardashian/Jenner clan turned up in matching black ensembles, with Khloé rocking out with pink cornrows, and Kourtney looking glam in a black leather minidress.

Actually, everyone wore black except for Kim, who wore a white and cream mini, because, ya know ~Kim~.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Kardashian celebration without a photobooth, would it?

Kylie is set to turn the big 1 – 9 in a few weeks, so this was just a bit of pre-birthday hype before the real celebrations kick off. And considering Kylie received a white ferrari from Tyga for her 18th, we can only imagine what is in store after a year together as a couple. Here’s Tyga showing profound appreciation for Kylie’s sartorial choices:

Oh, and for all those SnapChatters out there: yes, that’s KyShadow Bronze Palette on Kylie’s eyelids.

…I don’t know if I hate that I know that; or am really, really impressed.

Check out more from Kylie Jenner. (Post continues after gallery.)

Kylie Jenner on Instagram