Kylie Jenner posts photos in bed with Tyga, tells the world to "chill".

It’s the love story that keeps us guessing.

Just this week, the (social media) world went into a bit of a meltdown after it was reported that Kylie Jenner and Tyga had parted ways.

E! News reported that the couple broke up on the 26-year-old rapper’s birthday (what a way to go)— just after Kylie returned from Australia, where she was promoting her new clothing line in Sydney.

The pair, who started dating in October 2014, spent the Ride Out rapper’s birthday night apart.

However, in breaking news from Just Jared, it seems that the youngest Kardashian/Jenner is shutting down rumors that she and Tyga have consciously uncoupled.

The 18-year-old reality star took to her Snapchat account and posted a photo of herself in bed with Tyga with the caption, “Everyone needs to chill.”

While you can’t see their faces in the photo, you can tell it is Tyga laying next to Kylie because of the tattoo on his hand.

Watch: Kylie’s beauty routine and fave products: