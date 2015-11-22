News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

entertainment

Kylie Jenner posts photos in bed with Tyga, tells the world to "chill".

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s the love story that keeps us guessing.

Just this week, the (social media) world went into a bit of a meltdown after it was reported that Kylie Jenner and Tyga had parted ways.

E! News reported that the couple broke up on the 26-year-old rapper’s birthday (what a way to go)— just after Kylie returned from Australia, where she was promoting her new clothing line in Sydney.

The pair, who started dating in October 2014, spent the Ride Out rapper’s birthday night apart.

However, in breaking news from Just Jared, it seems that the youngest Kardashian/Jenner is shutting down rumors that she and Tyga have consciously uncoupled.

The 18-year-old reality star took to her Snapchat account and posted a photo of herself in bed with Tyga with the caption, “Everyone needs to chill.”

While you can’t see their faces in the photo, you can tell it is Tyga laying next to Kylie because of the tattoo on his hand.

Watch: Kylie’s beauty routine and fave products:

Tags: celebrity , kardashian , reality-star , relationship

Related Stories

Recommended