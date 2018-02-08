Celeb in 5: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. A source says Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are not living together and are “co-parenting” their daughter. Mi scusi?

The love story of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott has taken a bit of a Gwenyth Paltrow turn, People Magazine reports.

While the source says that both parents are “over the moon” after Kylie, 20, gave birth to baby Stormi Webster, her and Travis, 25, are in no rush to move in together.

“Kylie and Travis are not officially living together.

“He has his own place. They are co-parenting though, and things are going great. They are together and happy.”

“They’re just enjoying their little family,” the unidentified source said. What do they know, huh? Huh?

The pair reportedly started dating in April 2017 after Kylie’s breakup with rapper Tyga, even though he’s still having um… let’s just say a few troubles ‘letting go‘.

2. So we think you should all know Sam Smith and Adele are absolutely the same person.



FYI, two of the greatest voices in pop music today are probably the same person.

Twitter user @jesse21vlona realised that when you slow down Adele’s Hello, her voice drops a couple of octaves and sounds like rich dulcet tones of Sam Smith.

Just watch it for yourself…

LISTEN: What’s more difficult, being a house guest or having one lurking in your house? The Mamamia Out Loud team discuss. Post continues after audio.



4. Fitzy and Wippa have named the worst celebrities to interview and sorry but we care.



Radio duo Fitzy and Wippa have revealed who the hardest celebrities to interview are and we have since learned a few things:

At least half of these were Fitzy’s fault. We care. We shouldn’t care as much as we do.

This is who they named, in an interview with news.com.au‘s Bronte Coy:

Daniel Craig

Daniel Craig, they said, was too much like his character: “You don’t need to be in character for an interview, ’cause James Bond is very much just one-word answers.”

Taio Cruz

Probably had something to do with Fitzy mispronouncing his name.

Mel B

“We were getting phone calls saying ‘Oh, Mel’s gonna be late’, so we kept hooking — you know, ‘Mel’s gonna be here soon … Twenty minutes … oh, she’s gonna be half an hour … oh, another half-hour’,” Fitzy told new.com.au.

It turns out, in fact, Mel B never actually left her house for the interview. Lovely.

Bruce Willis

Probably had something to do with Fitzy offering him a beer (Bruce is a recovering alcoholic).

5. Kate Langbroek has a message for any woman who sleeps with a married man.

News that deputy PM Barnaby Joyce is expecting a child with his former staff member Vikki Campion has got a lot of people talking.

Much of the focus has been on Barnaby and his hypocrisy at asking for privacy when he advocated for same-sex couples' relationships to be debated in public.

However radio host Kate Langbroek has some choice words for the other party involved.

Listen: Jessie and Mia discuss all things Barnaby Joyce – including his new partner, his wife’s comments and the hypocrisy of it all. (Post continues after audio…)



On her radio show on Wednesday afternoon, Kate wanted to get a message out to Vikki Campion and all other women who have affairs: "Stop sleeping with married men. Don’t do it. Stop doing it."

"You might think you are getting something out of it but you are not. You are getting so much pain and misery and bad juju."

For more of what Kate had to say about ladies who want to be the "other woman", you can read our full story here.

LISTEN: Catch up on what women are talking about this week. The Mamamia Out Loud team dig into workplace gifts, perfectionism and the modern dating scene for all its horrors and wonders.

