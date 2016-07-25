Kylie Jenner's New Years predictions have all come true. Proves she is an oracle.

The month was January and a plump lipped 18-year-old Kylie Jenner sat casually in front of a roaring fire, announcing her prediction for what the 12 months of 2016 were set to hold.

“I feel like every year has a new energy, and I feel like this year is really about just realising stuff,” the makeup mogul said at the time.

And while we all laughed backed then, it turns out the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner empire was maybe eerily on point.

2016 has been the year of realising things! And here’s just a mere five of them…

America's next president will either be a female or another white guy that resembles a talking potato with eyes.

We're political-nominee talk weary, it's true. But in an event that none of us (spare King Kylie, clearly), not even the most astute political analysts ever thought they would wake up one day to realise that the race for America's next president is now down to Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

And yet here we are.

Taylor Swift is not as squeaky clean as her media team has led us to believe.

First she broke up with Calvin Harris and got together with Tom Hiddleston shortly after. Then there was the airing of relationship laundry, and most recently was the almighty social media fall out with Kim and Kanye.

The first six and a half months of 2016 really has not been smooth sailing for America's most loved pop princess.

For many though, this fall from grace wasn't so much of a realisation as it was a confirmation that Tay Tay has a skeleton-filled closet just like the rest of us. Which I kind of like, actually.

The world without a female Ghostbusters ensemble was an empty one.

2016: the year we finally realised their was something strange in our cinematic neighbourhood and actually did something about it.

Don't get us wrong, the Ghosbusters guys did an alright job, but it's a universally known fact that if you want a city-engulfing supernatural disaster taken care of, you're going to need to bring ins some women to get it truly sorted.

It also helps if they all happen to be highly intelligent, hilarious and look powerful in grey.

The combination of Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Jones and Kate McKinnon lead to the delivery one of the best reboots of all time, as well as giving a new generation of girls women to look up to on film.

Beyonce's ability to unexpectedly drop albums remains #flawless.

Do you remember a life before there was hot sauce in your bag? We certainly don't.

Starting the trend of dropping albums unannounced back in December 2013 with her self-titled work, Beyonce, the ruling Queen of us all, returned with Lemonade in April of this year.

An unapologetic and jarring collection of songs that covered everything from relationship struggles to race relations in America, it was an album that cemented the realisation in all of our minds that Beyonce is done conforming to the rules.

Kim Kardashian taking her clothes off and doesn't break the Internet anymore.

Back in simpler times (A.K.A 2015), all a woman had to do to "break the internet" was balance a champagne glass on their bum and smile brightly. Now though, so much effort is required.

Kim has tried candid nude selfies (see: "nothing to wear"), teamed up with one of Hollywood's hottest models, Emily Ratajkowski (see: "spontaneous portrait of a topless woman x2"), and even gone so far as to pour milk all over herself (see: above).

Tragically, none have come close to last year's infamy.

But hey, there's still five and a half months of this year left, and it's an eternal realisation that one should never underestimate a Kardashian, especially not Kim.