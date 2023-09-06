It... finally happened.

A kiss. Filmed. In public. Of Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner.

The long-rumoured but extremely difficult to pin down pair hard-launched themselves at a star-studded Beyonce concert in Los Angeles on September 3, marking Queen Bey's 42nd birthday show with on-theme black and silver outfits AND public smooching.

What a night.

In a video shared on social media, the pair chatted away while standing in a VIP box at the show at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium, alongside Kendall Jenner.

In later video obtained by TMZ, they are seen kissing on multiple occasions as they enjoyed the show.

For a long time, these two seemed like the kind of couple you had to see to be believed. Rumours had swirled and sources had hinted via tabloids, but no one quite... got it.

But buckle up because Kylothée (Timolie..? What are we going with?) is officially legit.

This particular romantic tale began as all timeless and classic love stories do, with a post on the Instagram gossip site DeuxMoi in April.

The account posted that "Timmy C has a new girl... Kylie Jenner" (beautifully phrased) before TMZ added to this Shakespearean tale by posting a series of photos they probably sold an employee's kidney for, all of which show Kylie's car parked in Timothée's driveway.

Adding to the publicity fray was People magazine, a publication known for checking their sources before hitting publish writing that same month that Kylie and Timothée "hang out every week," but "it's not serious."

"She is getting to know him," the People insider (read: potentially a publicist) continues. "Kylie is having fun. After years of back and forth with Travis Scott [the father of her two children], she just wants to date without any pressure."

The hints continued through May, when Kylie was crowned the face of Jean Paul Gaultier's 'Flowers' Spring/Summer campaign. Fittingly, she wore a Jean Paul Gaultier gown to the Met Gala, idealised by French designer and one of Timmy's long-time, close personal friends: Haider Ackermann.

Nothing says 'relationship' like fashion matchmaking, after all.

Tabloids also caught Kylie coming and going from Timothée's LA mansion a few times. And in early June, paparazzi published (some fairly invasive) photos from over his gated home, which showed them hanging out at a barbecue with Kendall and his sister, Pauline Chalamet.

Still, disbelief was the main reaction.

But the most obvious proof came in July with the release of Travis Scott's album Utopia - he is of course the father of Kylie's two children, Stormi and Aire.

In a song called 'Meltdown', Travis raps about "the Willy Wonka factory" and says "find another flame hot as me, b*tch". It was quickly perceived as a diss, because Timothee's next big release is Wonka, in which he stars as the title character.

Break-up rumours briefly took hold in August, but were quickly dismissed by even more sightings of Kylie coming and going from Timothée's house.

It's been a rollercoaster few months of gossip, rumour and doubt, but now they're publicly pashing in front of 70,000 people. There's no disputing that.

