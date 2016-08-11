News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

celebrity

Kyle Sandilands and Imogen Anthony's latest Instagram video was so raunchy, it got deleted.

“Pipe down, you saucy minxes!”

That’s what I imagine the good people of Instagram cried out when they removed an especially raunchy video of radio shock-jock Kyle Sandilands and his model girlfriend Imogen Anthony this week.

Yep – apparently an innocent video of cupping your girlfriend’s bare breasts is a no-no by the platform’s community standards.

Shocker.

The racy footage was posted to the official Kyle & Jackie O KIIS FM account in response to rumours published in Confidential last weekend that the relationship was strained because of Imogen’s X-rated social media antics.


I honestly don't see what said "antics" are...

But considering the following dialogue between the pair, I think we can put that speculation to rest.

In the video, Imogen (donning a black wig) said: “I think this is a little bit risky…” to which an abundantly sarcastic Sandilands replied, “I don’t think it suits my brand. I’m worried about it.”

AMAZING.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph a spokesperson from KIIS confirmed the vid was removed by Instagram.

“The cheeky video of Kyle and Imogen was posted on Kyle & Jackie’s Instagram account on Sunday however Instagram later removed it.”

Tags: celebrity , social-media

Related Stories

Recommended