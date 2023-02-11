Krystle Monk was just two weeks shy of her 20th birthday when she was allegedly murdered.

The 19-year-old was a "loving, kind and caring soul" according to her family, a woman who had countless aspirations in life and was "always thriving to do more".

She worked hard in her role as a barrister and kitchen hand. She had a dog who she adored. And she was deeply loved by her family and friends.

But on February 4, 2023, she was found unconscious at an Ipswich home in Queensland, around 9.30pm. She was taken in a critical condition to the Princess Alexandra Hospital, where she died on the evening of February 5.

She was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend.

Watch women and violence: the hidden numbers. Story continues below.

Police allege Michael Kurt Pringle, 21, murdered Krystle. Investigators have not disclosed what happened to Krystle, what injuries she suffered or how they were inflicted.

Police were initially told that Krystle had collapsed, reports saying she had suffered serious head injuries.

Now police have confirmed they are treating the case as a matter of domestic family violence homicide, "due to the relationship" between Krystle and the accused that had been going on for a number of months.

After a five-day investigation, police this week charged Pringle with murder.

The 21-year-old was also charged with one count of possession of dangerous drugs, and one count of possessing utensils or pipes that had been used for drugs.

He was remanded in custody and his matter will next be heard at the Ipswich Magistrates Court on March 31.

Detective Acting Superintendent Larissa Miller said: "Police have attended the address once previously in relation to a domestic violence complaint, however the investigation was inconclusive at the time. We are appealing to neighbours, family, friends and members of the Ipswich community to come forward with any information they think may assist with the investigation."

Krystle Monks. Image: Supplied.

"Our thoughts are with Ms Monks's family, who as you can understand are still incredibly distressed and upset by the loss of their loved one."

As Krystle's family are left to grapple with her death, a GoFundMe has been set up to provide financial support to them to cover funeral costs.

"She placed a smile on the faces of all she came in touch with. Krystle was always happy to have a chat with anyone who needed her and give love and support to her family and friends," they said.

They thanked the community and friends for reaching out during this difficult time, saying they appreciated the "kind words and a warm shoulder to shed some tears on".

"We are a very close and humble family and while asking for your help during this time is quite difficult, it is needed to cover the unexpected costs that come from such a sudden loss of life. We ask our community and loved ones for your support during this very difficult time to help bring Krystle home and give her family and loved ones the ability to celebrate the life she had."

They finished by saying they hope Krystle's legacy remains as "always young, forever beautiful, be kind''.

Krystle is the fourth woman allegedly murdered in Australia in 2023, according to a tally kept by Destroy the Joint.

She was only 19.

You can find Krystle Monks family's GoFundMe here.

A vigil is being held at Alfred Seymour Park in Bundamba Ipswich from 4pm for Krystle, in honour of her life.

If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.

Feature Image: Facebook.