Reality TV star Kristin Cavallari's brother has been found dead.

Kristin Cavallari’s brother has reportedly been found dead.

The 30 year old was reported missing on the 27th November.

In a statement to E! News, Kristen said, “We want to thank everyone for their love, support and prayers during this very difficult time. We have just been informed by the authorities my brother’s body has been found. This is a very painful time and we are still processing it all. We kindly ask everyone please respect our privacy during our time of grieving.”

Police had been searching for Michael Cavallari after his car was found abandoned in Utah.

Kristin had shared a picture on Instagram three days ago of her and her brother when they were younger, thanking those who had extended their support.

Today reported that police believe Michael went to a convenience store roughly 160 kilometres from his car but did not purchase anything.

According to Fox News, Michael was spotted on surveillance cameras at the convenience store.

Fox News reported his disappearance was being treated as “suspicious”.