News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

opinion

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard welcome baby number two.

ADVERTISEMENT

A very, merry Christmas for this adorable family.

Hollywood stars Kristen Bell, 34, and Dax Shepard, 39, have announced the birth of their second child, a girl. Dax Tweeted that little Delta Bell Shepard was born in the evening on Friday, December 19.

Dax joked that the bub, “doesn’t look like @IMKirstenBell or me, but we’re gonna keep her anyway.”

The Frozen actress also proudly tweeted, "The estrogen has now hit critical mass! Good luck, @daxshepard1.  And welcome to the world DELTA BELL SHEPARD :)"

Delta joins big sister Lincoln just in time for Christmas. A pretty lovely present we think. 

For more pictures of the Bell Shepard family, CLICK THROUGH the gallery...

Kristen Bell proposes to Dax Shepard after DOMA overturned

Yesterday, a landmark US Supreme Court ruling overturned the federal Defence of Marriage Act (DOMA) and California's Prop.

Want more? Try these: 

Kate Middleton shows off her growing baby bump. 

Kourtney Kardashian baby news.

Tags: baby-2 , celebrities , celebrity , hot-right-now

Related Stories

Recommended