Why Kourtney Kardashian secretly wants Keeping Up with the Kardashians to end.

While you were busy living your life, Keeping Up With The Kardashians has been on our TV screens for 12 seasons.

That’s nine years of break-ups, make-ups, marriages and divorces. In the time the show has been on air, five babies have been welcomed into the family. Phew.

The Kardashian train shows no sign of slowing down – with apps, subscription-only fan websites, make-up lines and endless endorsement deals worth millions of dollars, the Kardashians are one of, if not the, most famous family on the planet.

But one Kardashian sister has revealed she would be “so happy” if the reality TV show that made them all so famous was to end.

Enter Kourtney Kardashian – the oldest, the wisest and the most no-filter sister of them all.

Speaking to You Magazine, the 37-year-old said she would be glad to move away from life in the TV spotlight. “I don’t want the show to end, but I sometimes think I would be so happy if it did and I could just move away from it all,” she said. “By the end of every season I’ve had enough, but then once we have had a break I’m ready for more.”

Despite boasting over 20 million Twitter followers, and 44.5 million fans on Instagram, the oldest sister admits she still gets surprised when she’s recognised in the street.

“I forget that so many people know who I am and have seen me give birth,” she said.

Nobody ever said that the Kardashian weren’t also the queens of TMI…

