Kourtney Kardashian says she won't be getting a nanny any time soon.

This celebrity wonder-mum wants to do it all herself.

Kourtney Kardashian, 35, is notorious for being a very hands on mum. She literally pulled her first two children Mason, 4, and Penelope, 2, out during labour. Intense.

So now that Kourtney is due with her third child this Christmas, it’s no surprise she has opted to take time off work to be with her growing family.

Kourtney told Fit Pregnancy magazine, “I love doing everything myself at the beginning. I love being pregnant in general. This time I’m more tired than I was the other times. I think it’s because I’m always running around and working on different things.”

And it appears Kourtney loves being pregnant, explaining, "But I feel comfortable with how I look and feel. I find a pregnant body to be beautiful and an incredible reminder of what a woman’s body is made to do. During my first two pregnancies I felt so nauseous all day that I could only eat plain toast and bland foods - no proteins.

"But the nausea went away after the first trimester. This pregnancy, I get nauseous even now if I go too long without eating, and that never happened before when I was in my second trimester," she went on to say.

While sister Kim has a nanny on hand with her busy schedule, Kourtney is opting out of this plan. “I’m not getting a baby nurse. I take two months off and no one is allowed to bother me or talk to me about anything work-related — or maybe three months this time.”

The reality star breastfed Mason for 14 months and Penelope for 16 months, revealing that she "loves it" and will definitely continue breastfeeding her third child.

“[Breastfeeding] was built-in time that the two of us could share alone every day. I didn’t have any goals or expectations. It’s the only time I feel I have that excuse to shut everyone out and shut everything off. That time is a gift," Kourtney explained.

The reality TV star explained that since her first two deliveries were quite easy, she's hoping it will be the same when she welcomes her third. “I was out of the hospital so fast both times because I just wanted to get home. I stayed in my pajamas for 30 days and kept the house really quiet," she said.

While Kourtney is very excited for Christmas to arrive (along with a new bub!), it seems her in-law Kanye doesn't feel the same way.

It's that time of the year when the Kardashian Klan celebrate the holiday season by taking an infamous Christmas card organised by mumager, Kris Jenner.

But for all fans of the card, which is usually over-dramatic but fabulous, there may not be one. And it might be all Kanye's fault.

An insider told the Daily Mail, "He wants to have his own card with Kim and North."

Kim confirmed the news in an interview with Glamour UK, "We're a little confused this year because we ran out of time. I think this is the first year that we're not doing our card."

But it's not a total loss for Kardashian fans. "What we're going to do is, at our Christmas party we have this amazing photo booth so we're going to do like a compilation and do a New Year's card," Kim explained.

"We're all going to get together at the beginning of the party and make sure that we all get photos together and do this whole thing. So that's kind of what we came up with," Kim revealed.

We can't wait to see what they pull off this (or next) year.

Did you have a nanny after giving birth?

SCROLL THROUGH the gallery of Kourtney Kardashian's fabulous pregnancy fashion...

Want more? Try these:

Does anyone wait 3 months to announce a pregnancy any more?

Sonia Kruger’s pregnancy isn’t a ‘miracle’.