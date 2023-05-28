News
tv

'I'm going to miss it enormously.' After almost 21 years, Kochie has announced he is leaving Sunrise.

After nearly 21 years at the Sunrise desk, David 'Kochie' Koch has announced he is leaving the Channel 7 breakfast show.

On Monday, May 29, Kochie said he had made the decision to "hang up the boots" after more than 5300 shows and 16,000 hours of television.

He said he was moving on to focus on his family and family business.

"After 20 consecutive premierships in the breakfast TV ratings game, I'm frankly finding it harder to get off the ground to take those marks and I think it's time to bring to the next generation," he explained.

"I started here before Facebook, before Instagram, before Twitter and iPhones. That's how old I am. I have loved every single minute of it and I'm incredibly proud of what we've achieved here over the last 21 years. I've been privileged to experience so many great adventures, to meet so many different people and to cover so many moments of history in the making. It really is the world's best job."

The show would not be what it is today without you. It's been an amazing ride and we're going to celebrate that in the next two weeks.

Barr honoured her co-host by saying Sunrise would not be what it is today without him.

"It's been an amazing ride and we're going to celebrate that in the next two weeks," she said.

According to Seven, Kochie is the longest-serving breakfast television host in Australian history.

His final show will be Friday, June 9. His replacement has not yet been announced.

Feature image: Channel 7.

