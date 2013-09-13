News
Who knew a marriage proposal in a hardware store could be this romantic?

This video just made our day that little bit brighter.

Dustin and his flatmate went to their local hardware store looking for lights for a party... or so Dustin thought.

Suddenly there was a flashmob of his family and friends doing a choreographed routine to “Somebody Loves You”.

We guarantee you'll get teary when an older couple - presumably parents of one of the men - crosses the floor, smiling proudly, or when his partner Spencer gets down on bended knee and proposes.

We're suckers for a flashmob that makes us weep and smile with joy at the same time.

Click here to see the beautiful marriage proposal:

