The reason nobody can stop talking about Kirsten Dunst crying on the red carpet.

Yesterday, Kirsten Dunst did something you don’t see very often. She cried at work; openly.

She wasn’t on set following a cue, she wasn’t accepting an award, she wasn’t being interviewed.

She was walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.

The 35-year-old was filmed and photographed blotting the streaming tears from her perfectly made up face as she posed alongside the co-stars from her latest film The Beguiled.

Dunst hasn't commented about what triggered her unfiltered moment of emotion.

But shots from the gathered photo pack show her later laughing through it with Elle Fanning and the film's director Sofia Coppola, so most are passing it off as a moment of pride or overwhelm rather than something more serious.

Of course, she's in no way obliged to explain what went on; it's no one's business but hers.

But fans, the media and, yes, we are curious nonetheless. And there's a simple reason for that.

We're not used to seeing adults being unashamedly emotional in front of their peers. Let alone with the world watching on...

After all, the red carpet is the place where celebrities are at their media-trained, camera-conscious, perfectly polished best.

Yet for once there was a woman who wasn't attracting headlines over her outfit, but instead over what she was wearing on her sleeve.

There was a woman being open, real and honest about how she felt in that moment.

Whether she was happy or sad, for that she deserves a hug.

Have you ever cried at work? Tell us about it in the comments below.

