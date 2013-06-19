Did Kimye just name their baby...?

1. Did Kimye name their baby Kaidence Donda West?

I know, I know, it’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for ever since we found our Kimye were expecting. And it seems like the moment has arrived people.

Kimye have reportedly named their baby… drumroll please…

MediaTakeOut.com are saying they were tipped off by a nurse at Los Angeles’ Cedars Sinai Hospital, “they told us that Kanye and Kim’s baby name is . . . Kaidence Donda West. It’s a beautiful name and a tribute to Kanye’s late mother Dr Donda West”.

Alright…so, Media Takeout isn’t the only gossip site reporting they have the exclusive on the new Kardashian/West baby. Hollywood Life has reported that insiders say the couple might have named their first child Kai Georgia Donda West.

And The Huffington Post have said West’s camp has been telling others that the couple has decided on the name Kamo North West.

But we prefer the suggestions of Mamamia’s Facebook fans who last night came up with Ka-ching, Katastrophe, Kash Kow, Kommodity and Kouldn’t Kare Less.

2. Russell Brand may have been a coward when it came to breaking up with Katy Perry, but he didn’t hold back when the hosts of a morning chat show were rude to him on air. Watch his brilliant, cutting response here and WINCE.

3. Brad Pitt responds to Melissa Etheridge.

Okay, we’re going to take this he said, she said one from the top. Last week, Melissa Etheridge openly criticised Angelina Jolie’s decision to have a double mastectomy calling it a ‘fearful’ choice rather than a ‘brave’ one.

She told the Washington Blade: “It’s the stress that will turn that gene on or not”.

And now Brad Pitt has taken the opportunity while promoting his new movie World War Z to respond to the 52-year-old singer.

“Oh, I didn’t know, I haven’t seen her…Melissa is an old friend of mine, so I’ll have to give her a call.”



According to Radar Online, the singer is sticking by her views saying: “I don’t have any opinion of what she ‘should have done. All are free to choose. I only objected to the term ‘brave’ describing it.”

4. This is just too good to be true. Remember the Prancercise video a couple of weeks ago? Well, John Mayer has given her a starring role in his latest video, Paper Dolls. Watch and giggle.

5. Katy Perry spills on ex-husband Russell Brand.

Hold on to your keyboards everyone. Katy Perry has unleashed to Vogue magazine about her past relationships with Russell Brand and John Mayer. And the juicy bit? Russell Brand asked her for a divorce via TEXT MESSAGE. On NEW YEAR’S EVE.

Perry sites her decision to tour as one of the main reasons for their marriage breakdown, saying her ex-husband didn’t like the “atmosphere of [Perry] being the boss on tour.”

“I felt a lot of responsibility for it ending,” said Perry. “But then I found out the real truth, which I can’t necessarily disclose because I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day. I let go and I was like: This isn’t because of me; this is beyond me. So I have moved on from that.”

And then this, “I was in love with him when I married him, [but] let’s just say I haven’t heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me December 31, 2011,” said Perry.

Ouch.

6. Khloe Kardashian has posted an Instagram photo of her exercise machine of her latest workout, and it’s pretty disturbing. Click here to see why.





7. Leonardo DiCaprio and Aussie actress, Margot Robbie, sitting in a tree?



Rumors swirled last year that Leonardo DiCaprio and 22-year-old Aussie actress, Margot Robbie were dating since starring together in, The Wolf of Wall St.

The film, directed by Martin Scorsese, is a crime drama based on the story of New York stockbroker Jordan Belfort, played by DiCaprio.

And now the trailer has been released we can take a peek at the chemistry between 38-year-old DiCaprio and the former Neighbours star.

8. What is it with celebrities and VERY revealing selfies? The latest serial culprits – Sofia Vergara and Mariah Carey.

9. Yeouch. Johnny Depp gets trampled by a horse.

FYI: There were no Hollywood actors harmed in the making of this video.

Johnny Depp can be seen being thrown from a horse and trampled during the filming of his new movie, The Lone Ranger. The 50-year-old was bruised (and showed off his six pack) but laughed the injury off saying, “The positive thing is, my coccyx didn’t take it!”

10.Three things you will never wear.

There are a few things happening in the world of fashion that you need to know about today – even if you have no interest in fashion.

Firstly, anti-pervert hairy leggings are a thing. Secondly, Miley Cyrus is trying to make denim/trackie hybrid pants a trend and a pregnant Katie Price has outdone herself by wearing a bright pink princess dress next to her husband who was dressed as a frog to promote her latest book, He’s The One.

Together, we’re collectively calling it the three things you will never wear: