Australian Olympian Kim Mickle suffered a sickening injury and no one was there to help.

Australian javelin thrower Kim Mickle has suffered a sickening injury in Rio — and nobody was there to help her.

Mickle was competing in the Group A qualification round when she appeared to dislocate her shoulder mid-throw.

The 31-year-old stood alone on the javelin run, clutching her right arm in a vice-like grip as she looked around for assistance.

Cameras moved in as Mickle mouthed the words, “Help me!” as she continued to limp in search of treatment.

The Olympian suffered alone for over a minute before ground staff were able to assist her.

The medical officials appeared to put the joint back in place while she stood on the track.

Cameras were deterred away from capturing the moment.

Mickle needed to throw 63.28m in order to qualify her for the final round.

The 31-year-old currently holds a personal best of a 66.6m throw completed during the 2013 World Championships in Athletics.

