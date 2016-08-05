When The Hills reunion special aired on Wednesday, we were prepared to be enlightened. There was so much we were burning to know. What ever happened to Jason? Are Heidi and Spencer still into crystals and plastic surgery? Did Lauren realise how bad she was at her internship at Teen Vogue?

What we didn’t expect was to learn that Kim Kardashian almost appeared on The Hills. *GASPS*

Can you imagine? A little known LA socialite named Kim was rubbing shoulders with the likes of Lauren Conrad and Heidi Montag, and we didn’t even know.

Now, we have the deleted scene. And it is predictably glorious.

Kim, whose half-brother Brody Jenner featured heavily on the show, can be seen at Heidi and Spencer’s housewarming party. She chats to Heidi about compelling subjects like jellyfish and her upcoming appearance at the VMAs, and it all just seems so genuine and natural. “This is really cool, no way!” says Kim, in response to a truly enthralling conversation.

Fun fact: apparently Heidi and Spencer were “the only people in America who have jellyfish.”

It’s a little bit funny that Kim Kardashian was cut from the episode, given that she’s now the star of the world’s most popular reality show.

She just looks so keen for fame.

You GO Kim. You chase your dreams of reality TV stardom.

I also love how MTV made the footage black and white, just so we all remember that the scene was in the past.

The scene was filmed approximately one year before her sex tape with Ray J was leaked, leading to her meteoric rise to fame.

According to Spencer Pratt (who is obviously an entirely reliable source) Kardashian "used to call Heidi to organise Heidi's closet. Kim was edited out of The Hills episodes organising Heidi’s closet. Now it’s like, Kim Kardashian breaks the internet with her booty. Like, what the f***?!"

Oh, and apparently Kris even asked Spencer to manage Kim at one point. Speaking to Complex magazine, he said, "Kris can deny it if she wants, but she comes up to me and is like: ‘Spencer, I want you to manage Kim.’ I literally started laughing. What is this lady talking about?!”

Who's laughing now, mate? Who's laughing now?