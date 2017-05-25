Never before seen pictures of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's wedding released.

Three years ago today, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were married at Fort di Belvedere in Florence, Italy.

So what better way to celebrate three years of wedded bliss than by sharing never-before-seen pics of the wedding?

That's exactly what 36-year-old Kim has done, sharing 12 new behind-the-scenes snaps on her personal website.

"I can't believe it's been 3 years! For our wedding anniversary, I wanted to share some BTS pics of my dress fitting with Riccardo Tisci," Kim wrote alongside the snaps.

While us mere mortals probably couldn't get away with presenting our significant other with "pics of me getting fitted for a dress" as an anniversary gift, for a fashion lover like Kanye West, it's probably a dream come true.

While the pictures of Kim being fitted for her custom, long-sleeved Givenchy Haut Courture creation are undeniably beautiful, there are other pics we can't take our eyes off.

And yes, North West is involved.

Little North was not yet one year old when her mum and dad tied the knot, but she was by Kim's side at the exclusive dress fitting, posing for a series of adorable snaps.

Kim also posted a loving tribute to hubby Kanye West on Instagram for all of her 100 million followers to see.

"3 down, a lifetime to go..." she captioned a photo of her and Kanye walking hand in hand.

