Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift's feud has just been taken to a new level.

The director behind Taylor Swift‘s ‘Bad Blood’ clip has weighed in on the Kardashian/Swift feud with some next level calls.

Joseph Khan began the tweeting rampage on Monday morning with a direct attack on the recordings Kim released earlier this week.

The recordings appear to show Kanye West on the phone with Taylor Swift, seeking approval for the lyrics that mention her name in his controversial song, Famous.

Khan pointed out the videos didn't hold the crucial "I made that bitch famous" line that is the disputed root of the Kanye/Kardashian/Swift feud.

Keep up. It gets worse.

The tweet could have stood on its own as a "oh yeah, you're right" moment for his followers but Khan didn't stop there.

The tweets descended into a free-for-all on the Kardashian clan.

Kahn tweeted a reference to Kim's late father being the legal representation of notorious criminal O.J Simpson.

“Ain’t the first time the Kardashians supported the murder of an innocent blonde woman," he said.

Kahn then went on to take a personal shot at Kim.

"People always ask me how to be famous. My answer is simple. Have your dad defend murder of a woman. Release sex tape. That's it. Good luck," he said.



The tweets sit among a bevvy of others that either slam Kim or support Swift.

“I’ve worked with everybody. I don’t need to work with anybody. Taylor is a rainbow in a swamp,” he wrote.

Another tweet perhaps ironically asked his followers to be nice to everyone.

“Please remember to be nice to everyone today. Unless they’re a b*tch. Then punch them in the d*ck," he said.

Mate. Take your own advice.

Taylor Swift doesn't need you as a back-up man. It's Taylor Swift.

Kim discusses her disbelief that Taylor would deny her involvement in a recent clip of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.