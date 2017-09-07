Kim and Kanye are expecting their third child via surrogate. And sooner than we thought.

Just when you thought the third child news couldn’t get any better, celebrity royalty Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly expecting their third child via surrogate.

This comes the same week we’ve learned the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton is pregnant for the third time and we have officially reached peak baby overjoy.

On Wednesday, entertainment news website TMZ reported Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s newest addition will be born via a surrogate in January.

This was backed up by celebrity news site People, which quoted a source saying: “The entire family is over the moon. Kim had been looking for a surrogate for months until recently when she found the perfect candidate”.

Kardashian, 36, and West, 40, have not yet confirmed the news themselves publicly.

They are already parents to four-year-old daughter North and one-year-old son Saint.

And, though Kardashian has previously told of wanting another baby, she suffered with placenta accreta (where the placenta grows into the muscle of the uterus) in her pregnancies and has said that doctors advised her not to risk carrying a third child.

The reality TV queen is reportedly working with the surrogate mother to create an ideal exercise and diet regime for throughout the pregnancy. “They want everything to be perfect and for the baby to be extremely healthy,” Peoeple’s source said.

And you know what this means: pregnancy fashion, newborn pictures, and family-of-five portraits from two sectors of very different royalty all at the same time.

Oh, we cannot wait.

