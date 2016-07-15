News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

tv

Kim Kardashian says she has 'had it' with Taylor Swift 'playing the victim'.

First it was Calvin Harris, and now it’s Kim Kardashian: Taylor Swift can’t seem to escape the criticism this week.

After Swift’s ex launched a Twitter tirade against the singer, about her involvement in his hit song This Is What You Came For and her new relationship with Tom Hiddleston, reality TV star Kim Kardashian has also taken aim at the singer.

via GIPHY

In a new clip for Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim defends her choice to speak out about Taylor’s involvement in her husband Kanye’s song, Famous, in which the rapper claims he “made that b*tch famous”.

“I never talk sh*t publicly, like in interviews, but I was just like, I’ve so had it,” she tells her sister Kourtney in the clip.

“She legitimately, quote, said, ‘As soon as I get on that Grammy red carpet, I’m gonna tell all the press, like I was in on it'” she says.

"It's just another way to play the victim...it definitely got her a lot of attention the first time."

Kim then tells Kourtney that she was "speaking the truth" when she told GQ Magazine that Taylor "totally approved" of the lyrics in Kanye's controversial song.

"He called her, spoke to her, she even helped him like rewrite [it]...it's so wild," she tells Kourtney.

Kim also brings up the memorable moment between Taylor and Kanye at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, when he interrupted her Best Female Video acceptance speech.

via GIPHY

"Kanye definitely hurt her years ago when he did that and it wasn't meant to be personal. It could have been anyone! We all know that Single Ladies was the biggest song of the year. So I think when [Beyoncè] didn't win, he just wanted to stand up for it," she says.

With even Taylor's fans turning on her this week, we think it's a good thing that Taylor is in Australia and far, far away from all of this drama.

Here's everything you need to know about the Taylor Swift vs. Calvin Harris feud...

Tags: celebrity , entertainment , music , tv

Related Stories

Recommended