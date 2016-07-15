Kim Kardashian says she has 'had it' with Taylor Swift 'playing the victim'.

First it was Calvin Harris, and now it’s Kim Kardashian: Taylor Swift can’t seem to escape the criticism this week.

After Swift’s ex launched a Twitter tirade against the singer, about her involvement in his hit song This Is What You Came For and her new relationship with Tom Hiddleston, reality TV star Kim Kardashian has also taken aim at the singer.

In a new clip for Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim defends her choice to speak out about Taylor’s involvement in her husband Kanye’s song, Famous, in which the rapper claims he “made that b*tch famous”.

“I never talk sh*t publicly, like in interviews, but I was just like, I’ve so had it,” she tells her sister Kourtney in the clip.

“She legitimately, quote, said, ‘As soon as I get on that Grammy red carpet, I’m gonna tell all the press, like I was in on it'” she says.

"It's just another way to play the victim...it definitely got her a lot of attention the first time."

Kim then tells Kourtney that she was "speaking the truth" when she told GQ Magazine that Taylor "totally approved" of the lyrics in Kanye's controversial song.

"He called her, spoke to her, she even helped him like rewrite [it]...it's so wild," she tells Kourtney.

Kim also brings up the memorable moment between Taylor and Kanye at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, when he interrupted her Best Female Video acceptance speech.

"Kanye definitely hurt her years ago when he did that and it wasn't meant to be personal. It could have been anyone! We all know that Single Ladies was the biggest song of the year. So I think when [Beyoncè] didn't win, he just wanted to stand up for it," she says.

With even Taylor's fans turning on her this week, we think it's a good thing that Taylor is in Australia and far, far away from all of this drama.

