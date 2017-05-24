Kim Kardashian's tribute to the Manchester victims has been widely criticised.

Kim Kardashian has been blasted for her “tacky” and “pathetic” social media tribute to Manchester attack victims following a bomb blast that killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert.

The reality TV star received several critical comments after she posted a tribute to victims on Twitter and Instagram that has since been deleted from both accounts.

“Concerts are supposed to be a place where u can let loose and have fun. It’s so scary to not feel safe in this world. My heart goes out to @arianagrande I love you,” Kardashian tweeted.

However, it was not her heartfelt words that drew ire, but the photo she chose to accompany them.

In the image, the 36-year-old is captured with her sister Kendall Jenner and Grande as a crowd surrounds them. All three are smiling.

Followers questioned the mum of two's choice of image, asking "why does she need a picture of Ariana and herself?"

"Why do you put this picture of you patying [sic] with Ariana Grande @kimkardashian So pathetic and sad!" one wrote.

"It is a literal tragedy and we are all praying but seriously Kim you are just posting a pic of yourself with Ariana barely in it and all faces are happy af and this is how you express your sadness ? So sorry for you," wrote another.

Another added: "To be honest this tragedy is not about either one of them, people lost their lives at some point it's just tacky to impose yourself into situations#BadDecision sorry this has nothing to do with you Kim, stay out of it."

No doubt responding to the criticism, Kardashian deleted the posts and expressed her grief at the tragedy with two follow-up Tweets.

Kardashian's tweets are among the thousands of tributes that have flowed to victims in the wake of the attack that killed 22 people and injured 59 more.

Among the dead are 18-year-old Georgina Callander, eight-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos, 26-year-old John Atkinson and Megan Hurley.

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande has just touched down at her home in Florida, as her world tour has been put on hold.

If you'd like to support the victims of the attack and their families, you can donate to the Manchester attack victims fund here.