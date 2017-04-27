Kim Kardashian keeps an 'ex box' and what it contains is beyond bizarre.

Iconic reality TV stars Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian have had their fair share of memorable relationships in their time (or in the case of Kourtney, mostly just one relationship that is forever on and off). So if there’s one thing they know how to do even better than work a camera angle, it’s managing a breakup.

And according to the sage sisters, nothing heals wounds quite like time and an “ex-box.”

"A what box?" you ask. An ex-box.

Discussing the finalisation of her divorce from Lamar Odom on the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe said that she "wants to shred" all of the images of them together and finally move on with her life once and for all.

Horrified at the idea, Kourtney and Kim ask what she will have to look back on in years to come if she gets rid of everything, (apparently, they haven't heard of Google image search) and suggest instead that she follow their lead and create an ex-box and put all of the things she no longer wants to see - photos, gifts, mementos - in there and file it away from everyday life.

Because while some people have actual X-Boxes in which they play games on consoles, others have a mish-mash collection of junk that once meant something to them. And neither should be judged.

Soon enough, Kourtney was sharing her own ex-box with her sisters, showing them many photos of herself with Scott and a several-pages-long letter from an earlier boyfriend begging her to take him back.

Then, Kim also shared her ex-box, and despite having some of the most high-profile breakups in recent Hollywood history, the 36-year-old mum of two's momentos mostly featured around her first serious teenage boyfriend, TJ Jackson.

Inside were photos of the two posing together ahead of a school formal event, priceless items from when they visited TJ's uncle Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch, and perhaps most adorably, the cardboard chicken nuggets box from their first-ever date.

Khloe's response to it all?

“Seventy per cent of that is burn-worthy.”