News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

celebrity

Kim Kardashian shares first photo of Chicago, dresses her up in a Snapchat filter.

Ahhh. The earth is round, gravity keeps us grounded, water is wet and Kim Kardashian’s first photo of her third child inevitably makes news.

On Tuesday, the most famous woman in the world uploaded a photo of her third child, giving the world its first glimpse of the third heir of her reality TV throne.

“Baby Chicago,” she wrote alongside the image, showing how Chicago managed to inherit her little pink bear ears in a stunning state of affairs.

Late last month, Kardashian and Kanye West announced the birth of their third child, who came into the world via surrogate.

Apparently, young women are getting surgery to look more like Kylie Jenner. The Mamamia Out Loud team discuss. Post continues after. 

Proving no opportunity is a better business opportunity than the birth of the baby, the name was revealed via Kardashian’s website and app.

Chicago is meaningful to the family; it’s West’s hometown.

Tags: baby-2 , celebrity , entertainment-3 , mother , parenting-2

Related Stories

Recommended