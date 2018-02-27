Kim Kardashian shares first photo of Chicago, dresses her up in a Snapchat filter.

Ahhh. The earth is round, gravity keeps us grounded, water is wet and Kim Kardashian’s first photo of her third child inevitably makes news.

On Tuesday, the most famous woman in the world uploaded a photo of her third child, giving the world its first glimpse of the third heir of her reality TV throne.

“Baby Chicago,” she wrote alongside the image, showing how Chicago managed to inherit her little pink bear ears in a stunning state of affairs.

Late last month, Kardashian and Kanye West announced the birth of their third child, who came into the world via surrogate.

Proving no opportunity is a better business opportunity than the birth of the baby, the name was revealed via Kardashian’s website and app.

Chicago is meaningful to the family; it’s West’s hometown.