Bookies weigh in on the baby name Kim and Kanye are most likely to choose.

Kim Kardasian and Kanye West still haven’t announced their newborn son’s name – but that hasn’t stopped bookies from weighing in with their picks.

According to Betfair, South, East and West have the best odds at 6/1.

Meanwhile, Mid, Junior and Donda are other strong possibilities, placing at 10/1, followed by Kim, Kanye and Rose at 14/1.

Betfair's Novelties and Politics trader Cormac Dowling told The Independent that baby name speculation was rife.

"Arguably the most talked about couple in the world have announced that they're expecting baby number two and the bets are already coming in thick and fast on what name they will choose," he said.

Kardashian gave birth to her son over the weekend, three weeks ahead of her due date.

A short message was uploaded to her blog soon after the birth, simply saying: "Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West welcomed the arrival of their son this morning. Mother and son are doing well."

WATCH Kim Kardashian talk about Kanye and baby North. Post continues after the video...

According to The Mirror, Kardashain gave birth at LA's exclusive Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

The luxurious maternity suite comes with a hefty price tag of $4,000 a night, which includes "free dressing gowns, meal delivery and her own personal doula".

The website boasts that suits offer "Comfort, Luxury and Expertise".

"From elegant accommodations to extra personal care, Cedars-Sinai knows how to pamper families and their newborns," the website states.

It is believed the suite has been plastered with blue flowers and balloons to celebrate the arrival of Kimye's first son.

Congrats Kimye - we can't wait to find out the name...

What do you think Kimye should name their son?

TAP on the image below and scroll through the gallery to see more of Kim Kardashian's pregnancy style...