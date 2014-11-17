Kim Kardashian is back in Australia, and it might be permanent.

The reality TV star is back in Australia and it looks like she just can’t get enough.

Just weeks after touring the country with Kanye and their daughter North, 34-year-old Kim Kardashian arrived back in Sydney yesterday to promote her latest perfume.

And she might be looking to make Australia her new home away from home.

The keen business woman is reportedly looking for investment opportunities, including the potential purchase of a private island off the coast of Queensland.

According to New Idea magazine, Kim is considering buying Turtle Island, which boasts a spectacular view of the Great Barrier Reef, and plans to build a theme park there for baby North.

The 9.4 hectare island is worth $5 million and is 'fit for a movie star or recluse celebrity,' reports Private Islands Online.

"This sensational home has its own guest wing with three separate fully private bedrooms, which are more like a high quality resort room with their own lounge, bathroom and TV plus veranda, with views and perfect idyllic in-ground pool at their doorstep," the website description reads.

"The main house has one of the largest kitchens imaginable, with enough cooking and preparation area that could cater for the biggest celebrity party or just enough for that hungry family."

The four bedroom, five bathroom mansion also boasts tropical botanical gardens, an in-ground pool and a helipad, of course.

But if Kim is after the property, she'll have to snap it up quickly! The Daily Mail reports that Kim is not the first celebrity to show interest in Turtle Island.

Well, we'd be happy to take the Kimye and baby North on as honorary Aussie citizens!

SCROLL THROUGH the gallery for pictures of Kim, Kanye and baby North...



Like this? Try these:

Why this mum is defending Kim Kardashian's nude photoshoot.

Roxy Jacenko's house has sold for over $8 million.