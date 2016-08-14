News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

fashion

Kim Kardashian's best look of the year only cost her $88.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who knew Kim Kardashian could be so generous?

Kardashian took one for the team this week, stepping out in a dress that cost just US$88, giving the rest of us peasants hope that perhaps we can occasionally look nice without a Kardashian bank account.

It’s a welcome change for us to see after being conditioned to traditionally spot the reality star in clothes that cost more than our lifetime earnings combined.

The dress in question? The Revolve Cassiar mini, the most simple of black dresses but one that is taking the internet by storm after Kardashian fans realised it was possible to own the same piece of clothing as Kim herself.

If you're rushing out to get your hands on the dress, you'll have to sit tight for just a second, as the dress sold out within minutes the moment it hit news feeds.

It's not the first time the Kardashians have given their fans a chance to share in their wardrobe, with Kim selling much of her maternity clothes on eBay following the birth of son Saint in December last year.

If you can take cheap fashion advice from Kim, you can take it from us too. Post continues after video.

The highlights? Everything from her ‘Chinchilla Monogram Long Coat’, a pair of Adidas runners to a pair of red tracksuit pants. Everything was up for the taking over at Kim’s eBay account, ‘kimsaprincess‘.

These were just some of the clothes up for grabs last year:

Bargain Basement Kardashian Kouture
Tags: celebrity , entertainment , fashion , style

Related Stories

Recommended