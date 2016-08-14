Kim Kardashian's best look of the year only cost her $88.

Who knew Kim Kardashian could be so generous?

Kardashian took one for the team this week, stepping out in a dress that cost just US$88, giving the rest of us peasants hope that perhaps we can occasionally look nice without a Kardashian bank account.

It’s a welcome change for us to see after being conditioned to traditionally spot the reality star in clothes that cost more than our lifetime earnings combined.

The dress in question? The Revolve Cassiar mini, the most simple of black dresses but one that is taking the internet by storm after Kardashian fans realised it was possible to own the same piece of clothing as Kim herself.

If you're rushing out to get your hands on the dress, you'll have to sit tight for just a second, as the dress sold out within minutes the moment it hit news feeds.

It's not the first time the Kardashians have given their fans a chance to share in their wardrobe, with Kim selling much of her maternity clothes on eBay following the birth of son Saint in December last year.

If you can take cheap fashion advice from Kim, you can take it from us too. Post continues after video.

The highlights? Everything from her ‘Chinchilla Monogram Long Coat’, a pair of Adidas runners to a pair of red tracksuit pants. Everything was up for the taking over at Kim’s eBay account, ‘kimsaprincess‘.

These were just some of the clothes up for grabs last year:

Bargain Basement Kardashian Kouture