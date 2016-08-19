News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

celebrity

Kim Kardashian 'caught' in bikini on holiday showing off her 30 kilo weight loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Dec. 5, 2015, Kim Kardashian West gave birth to her son Saint West.


If you look closer at this years photos you can see the to-do list that went into that day at the beach.

The following was (probably) written on December 4, 2015, the day before Saint West was born.

Kim Kardashian West To-Do List – Must be completed before August 18, 2016

  • Have second baby.
  • Remind the world I invented wearing hair in braids.
  • Start Atkins diet.
  • Start working out like crazy.
  • Tweet crazy rant pretending to be Kanye from Kanye’s Twitter account.
  • Use press from Twitter rant to stage make up with Amber Rose.

  • Take the kids, your glam team, and a couple specially chosen paparazzi to Girls Gone Wild founder Joe Francis’ house in Mexico.
  • Spend the morning in hair and makeup.
  • Take the kids to the beach.
  • Prosper.

In other words, congrats on all your hard work Kim Kardashian. You look amazing.

Editors note: Normally at Mamamia we have a policy of not running paparazzi shots taken without peoples’ consent. But in this case…that is not the case. 

Feature image Kim Kardashian Instagram

Tags: atkins , celebrity , kim-kardashian , north-west , saint-west , vacation , weight-loss

Related Stories

Recommended