Kim Kardashian 'caught' in bikini on holiday showing off her 30 kilo weight loss.



If you look closer at this years photos you can see the to-do list that went into that day at the beach.

The following was (probably) written on December 4, 2015, the day before Saint West was born.

Kim Kardashian West To-Do List – Must be completed before August 18, 2016

Have second baby.

Remind the world I invented wearing hair in braids.

Start Atkins diet.

Start working out like crazy.

Tweet crazy rant pretending to be Kanye from Kanye’s Twitter account.

Use press from Twitter rant to stage make up with Amber Rose.