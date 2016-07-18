Having been through one hell of a public family feud in recent weeks, Kieren Jack is now moving on with things, putting his Sydney investment property on the market.

Currently living in Paddington with his television producer girlfriend Charlotte Goodlet and younger brother Brandon Jack, the Sydney Swans co-captain has listed the Randwick house after it was vacated by tenants in June.

Kieren Jack and girlfriend Charlotte Goodlet. Source: Instagram.

The semi-detached two-storey home boasts three bedrooms, a renovated bathroom and kitchen, federation features throughout, a garden area and courtyard, and a garage that doubles as a home office or studio.

Originally purchased in 2012 for $1.295 million, the Canberra Street house is one of several investment properties Jack owns and is set to make the 29-year-old a tidy profit.

Kieren Jack's Randwick house

According to Home Estate Agents' Carl Wilson, several properties within the area have recently gone for as much as $2 million.

And while Wilson has estimated Jack's house to sell for $1.7-$1.8 million, anything could happen come auction day on 6 August.

Jack has been entangled in a public feud since earlier this month, when his parents took to social media to voice their opinions of his Goodlet, and to criticise his closeness with her family.

Kieren Jack addresses the media following his family's public fallout.