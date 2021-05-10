'I'm rethinking the role models I want for my kids.’

When I was a tiny human, my role models could have sat on a Comic-Con panel together.

Peter Pan because he never had to grow up.

Bugs Bunny because he always got out of sticky situations.

And Buffy the Vampire Slayer because, well, she slayed vampires. And that was really cool.

Back then, I looked up to people because they were famous, that and the fact that they could fly and had mastered impressive tricks to defeat the bad guys.

And while I’ve grown out of (most of) my childish understanding on what a role model could and should be (Buffy the Vampire Slayer is still pretty impressive), I was wondering earlier this week if we’ve evolved at all as a human species.

That is, what would my boy-girl twin toddlers say when asked who their role models were?

I decided to devise a little experiment.

Inspired by H&M’s new worldwide Role Models initiative, which aims to discover and spotlight the efforts of remarkable young role models around the globe, I decided to explain to my children – in toddler terms – what a role model was and then, without interference, let them answer so we could compare their results.

“A role model," I said over dinner one night, “is someone people look up to. They are good people who perform good tasks, which is why people want to imitate them.”

After answering a slew of questions like “what’s a mole?” and “can you imitate a corn?”, they were finally ready to participate in our research project.

If I’m being completely honest, I was nervous.

Do they understand the value of having strong models? Will they fall into the same trap I did so many decades ago? Have I done enough as a parent to introduce them to kind and inspirational people?

Luckily, before I fell too deep into an anxious parenting rabbit hole, my daughter spoke up.

“What about the boy who wears dresses?”

She was talking about Colin Stuart.

He’s the fabulous son of Australian father, Scott Stuart, who went viral during the pandemic for supporting his dress-loving child by wearing Elsa gowns in public.

I had become friendly with Scott online and was always showing my twins their videos, especially the ones of Colin dressing up and dancing around his house.

“He is always happy and dancing," she said with a proud smile on her face.

“I think he’s a perfect role model," I added. “He isn’t afraid to be himself, which is a really wonderful trait to have. And every time he shares those videos, other young boys who might want to wear dresses will feel more inspired to do it, too. Isn’t that great?”

Everyone agreed. Colin Stuart (and his supportive father, for that matter) were wonderful examples of role models. So much better than say, oh, I dunno, Bugs Freaking Bunny.

Then it was Cooper’s turn. He had been staring down at his feet deep in thought.

“I think I will pick Maxie.”

Maxie is Cooper’s older cousin, who we see every weekend.

“He always makes me laugh. He picks me up when I fall. And he makes sure that we follow the rules so we do not get in trouble.”

Three's company. Image: Supplied.

We spent the rest of dinner discussing what an amazing role model Maxie was. And as we dove further into what earned him that title – looking after others – we realised that there were actually great role models all around us.

“Like Nana and Pop!” Stella shouted.

“And Abuela and Papa and Daddy and Stella," added Cooper.

They were right.

I knew it in theory, but my children had just reminded me in the matter of minutes, of one of life’s most important lessons: the role models we need are often right in front of us.

Young minds break old rules, don’t they?

It’s true.

The “old rule” of role models being faster and stronger than all the rest seems to have officially been put to rest.

Well, at least in this house. And damn am I relieved. Because to quote Whitney Houston, “I believe that children are our future." And if the future belongs to those who will live in it, then I’m thrilled for what’s in store.

Who are your children’s role models?

Ask them tonight over dinner, like we did. And then head on over to hm.com/kids and nominate their remarkable role models.

H&M will be combing through the answers to spotlight the efforts of exceptional young people to help raise awareness so that the broader community – this community – can join and support their work.

Feature Image: Supplied.