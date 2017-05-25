Alana created a game for her two sons with rocks. They haven't touched their iPads since.

Gone are the Pokemon Go crowds, the kids in Australian suburbia are now hunting special rocks.

Australian mother of two, Alana Stevenson, kick-started a free game that is encouraging children to play outdoors.

The Byford mum says her two boys, aged 10 and three, have not asked for their iPad since she started the WA Rocks movement.

Inspired by a game in New Zealand, the 31-year-old has been uploading photos online of hand-painted rocks and where they are hidden.

The idea is that gamers can locate them, re-hide the colourful rocks and even make their own treasure rock hunt for others. There are groups springing up all over Western Australia.

"I thought it was a fantastic concept, and a great way to get kids outdoors into the fresh air and away from technology for a few hours," she told Mamamia.

"The response has been phenomenal. We now have people painting with WA Rocks all the way from Karratha down to Albany," she added.

The game has also jumped state lines with some participants in Darwin.

Stevenson says people have been messaging her with thanks for bring their family together.

"WA Rocks has now taken on a life of its own, and the vibe on our page is so friendly and positive," she said.

"We have volunteer projects scheduled in for the coming weeks including painting with our seniors at a retirement village, and working with underprivileged kids.

"We like the idea of getting some rock joy to those who would otherwise not have access to it."

All ages have been participating in the craze and Stevenson is hoping it will soon be in a park near you.

"I really hope WA Rocks continues to grow and would love to see it in every suburb across the state...We hope it's here to stay as its having such a positive impact on families and the communities they live in."

Participants are also encouraged to clean up and pick up rubbish when hiding their rocks.

