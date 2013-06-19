News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

lifestyle

Funny: These kids could be a little bit genius.

ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever heard a kid come out with a comment that is so utterly ridiculous that it’s somehow a little bit genius?  Children have this delightful ability to call the world just as they see it and free from the pressures of politeness, political correctness, false modesty and little white lies that adults face.

The results? They’re hilarious and quite remarkable. Here, we introduce you to some kid geniuses who may well be going on to great things, they’re true experts. They just don’t know it yet.

Take a look:

These photos of kid geniuses were originally sourced from Buzzfeed and you can see the rest of the series by clicking here.

Tags: gallery

Related Stories

Recommended