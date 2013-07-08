Easy ways to manage your bathroom. Clever.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

We love our readers here at Mamamia. We really do. And to show you how much we love you, we have searched far and wide across the land (read: world wide web) to find the best smart solutions for solving bathroom and laundry dilemmas.

In this video we reveal the best way to sneakily store your cleaning products (and trust us, there is a best way), how to get rid of unseemly smells in the lavatory, and how to fill a bucket with water if you have a teeny tiny laundry sink.

Handy, right?

These smart solutions and easy ways to manage your bathroom were brought to you by the all new Kia Rondo.

For more smart solutions, visit their website.

Do you have any of your own smart solutions to share? What are your tips for easy ways to manage your bathroom?