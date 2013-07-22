Smart solutions for storage woes.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

Storage. The bane of many households. Whether you have kids or not (although it does get harder if you have five!), we live in an age where stuff just accumulates. And, unfortunately, often it is necessary stuff.

Chargers for your phone, your laptop, your digital camera, your electric toothbrush. Wrapping paper that you don’t want to just throw away, because that would be wasteful.

Children’s toys – children’s toys everywhere. If you are suffering from a lack of storage space and efficient organisation, then we’re here to help. Check out our video below for the smart solutions to many storage crises.

Who knew old toilet rolls could be so useful?

Have you got any smart storage solutions you’d like to share?